"Sailing Away" Star, Chris Cross' Doctor's Say He Will Recover.

Earlier this month, Grammy-winning Austin based singer-songwriter Christopher Cross posted on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Cross was not in the hospital at the time when he called the disease "possibly the worst illness I have ever had." He continued to share updates on his progress in recovery until, just a few days ago when he let folks know that due to complications of having Covid-19, he is suffering from intense muscle weakness and temporary paralysis of his legs, preventing him from being able to walk. According to Cross, his doctors say he will recover, and he's begun physical therapy. Cross said he's ready to get past this, and looks forward to beginning his 40th Anniversary Tour soon. The 68-year-old artist and five-time Grammy winner is best known for his hits "Ride Like the Wind," "Sailing" and "Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)," for which he won an Academy Award.



