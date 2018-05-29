Grill and Chill Safely

Well, with Memorial Day behind us, tons of grilling has already been underway in our backyard. Just yesterday the family and I got into a discussion about the dangers of cleaning the grill with a steel bristle brush. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) warns grillers about the dangers of metal brush bristles coming off and ending up in your food. Well, I did a bit of searching with fathers day coming and found. The Double Helix Brush from Brushtech. It is compact, dishwasher safe, and has nothing that could become dislodged. Plus, Brushtech BBQ Grill Brush has a six-inch base that covers more surface area so less work!