Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Popsicles
Only Use Three Ingredients
July 30, 2018
This weekend was a blueberry bonanza in my backyard. My carefully covered, blueberry bush with bird protection netting, finally gave up the goods: tons of fresh blueberries!I I have been sticking to WW points and I decided to use only three ingredients all zero points, to make amazing blueberry yogurt pops.
Ingredients:
2 cups blueberries
2 Tablespoons stevia or splenda
2 cups plain Greek yogurt nonfat.
We bought the Popsicle molds at Walmart. So easy-peasy!
mix the ingredients together much like a smoothie, take a taste. If you want a bit more sweetener go for it.
place in the molds and bam! three hours later fabulous guilt free point free treat!