Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Popsicles

This weekend was a blueberry bonanza in my backyard. My carefully covered, blueberry bush with bird protection netting, finally gave up the goods: tons of fresh blueberries!I I have been sticking to WW points and I decided to use only three ingredients all zero points, to make amazing blueberry yogurt pops.

Ingredients:

2 cups blueberries

2 Tablespoons stevia or splenda

2 cups plain Greek yogurt nonfat.

We bought the Popsicle molds at Walmart. So easy-peasy!

mix the ingredients together much like a smoothie, take a taste. If you want a bit more sweetener go for it.

place in the molds and bam! three hours later fabulous guilt free point free treat!