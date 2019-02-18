I am so very excited to be teaming with Hartford Area Habitat For Humanity! It’s the Women Build 2019 May! Join me this coming Thursday evening (21st) for the info session at Manchester Community College at 6pm to 7pm. We will all learn how to create or captain a team, how to use all the software and of course meeting with other like-minded women who want to be active and really make a difference in our community! Light snacks will be served. Call 860-541-2208- 2205 or email [email protected]

Let's build something awesome together!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!