25 Years in The Navy: Making Ct. Strong and Proud!

Master Chief Petty Officer Cateet Compton, a Hartford, Connecticut, native, wanted to find opportunity and travel the world with the Navy.

Now, 25 years later and half a world away at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Compton serves at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) / U.S. 5th fleet.



“The amount of partnership we have in U.S. 5th fleet is very unique,” said Compton. “All our partner nations come together to accomplish the same mission, which is something you don't see in other parts of the world.” Compton, a graduate of Bloomfield High School, is a command master chief at U.S. 5th Fleet, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain. If you want to find out more about him or the Navy, click this link. Also please share your stories and pictures with us! Do you have somone serving in any branch of the millitary? We would love to share it on our blog. just reach out to me [email protected]