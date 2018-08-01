Help Prevent Childhood Hunger.

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) is overseeing a free Summer Food Service Program for children 18 years and under living in both Hartford and Middlesex Counties. This important program provides free breakfast and/or lunches to students during the critical summer months when school is not in session, helping to alleviate childhood hunger in our region. Right under about 200,000 students across Connecticut come from families that qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. CRT continues to provide access to nutritious meals throughout the summer months while school is not in session. So they may get meals at school but during Summer they go hungry! Well, CRT won't let that happen! For more information, please call: 860-560-5634 or visit the CRT website at: http://www.crtct.org/en/need-help/education-a-youth/summer-food