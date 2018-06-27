High Costs Put Diners To Work!

So, yesterday I saw this article in The New York Times where essentially the city of San Fransisco is offering a case sudy in how high housing costs have changed every other thing in the city. It goes something like this: No one Can afford a place to live here on a waiters salary, so they move to another city, now there are no more available people for waitstaff. Furthur proving out this case the restaurantaurs are saying the high cost of rent for the restaurant alone makes it nearly impossible to make any margin of profit so they are having you serve yourself! Yep, I am not talking about places like Panera or McDonalds where you clear your own table and get your own drink I mean nice places where you find your own table, get your own water and if you want more wine you would go get that as well. Hmmmmm. What are your thoughts?