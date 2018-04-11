Hockanum Brewfest April 21st

The Hockanum Brew Fest,an outdoor festival with beer tasting as well as food trucks, tons of games, music, and more! It is happening outside Saturday, April 21st between 1pm and 4pm. You'll be nice n' snug between the Hockanum River and the Hockanum Mill at 200 West Main Street in the Rockville section of Vernon. The event is rain or shine. The brew fest will feature 27 participating breweries, wineries and distilleries; six food trucks; including: Chango Rosa, Craftbird, Greekin’ Out, Little Mark’s Big Barbeque, Sylvia’s Hot Dogs and Nana’s Ice Cream. You'll also enjoy games, live music by Grand Avenue (a local classic rock and blues band) and displays by area businesses and non-profit organizations. Free parking and shuttle bus service are available plus very important: safe ride alternatives will be available as there is alcohol served. You can still get tickets here: www.HockanumBrewFest.com or If the event is not sold out in advance, tickets will be available at the door. Must be 21+