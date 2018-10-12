Lose Weight With Just This Tip

Foods with a higher GI make your blood sugar rise more than those with a lower GI.The foods with the highest GI are carbohydrates, including white bread, white rice, white potatoes, white flour, and sugar. But not all carbs are bad! TheSugar Busters Program teaches you how to eat the “right” carbs, especially whole grains. Forbidden foods: You'll have to give up white potatoes, white rice, white bread, white flour, corn, beets, soda, candy, baked goods, and refined sugar. Honestly, this way of eating looks ccompletely sensible in that it does not restrict any one food group. Like bread is not forbidden just white bread. Fruit is fine accept a few like pineapple which is very high on GI index. Here is a link check it out and see what you think.