10,000 Steps Depends On Who You Ask

Many people are familiar with the idea of walking 10,000 steps per day (or roughly five miles). I am probably one of the only people I know who does NOT have a Fitbit! I got to thinking: maybe it would help me stay healthy and so I did a bit of research.the concept originated in the 1960s with a Japanese manufacturer of a pedometer called manpo-kei, which translates to “10,000 steps meter.” It’s thought that the number 10,000 was chosen because it went over so well in Japan not necessarily because it's a golden number for health! Read the article here I found it to be very informative and a good read!