The body is About 60% Water

I am working out at a gym where they want us to drink a half a gallon of water each day! I honestly thought that was a tad overboard so I started doing some research. Well, I was wrong. Seems we DO need about 2 litters each day which does add up to be a half a gallon. The reasoning goes something like this: we are about 60% water, and are constantly losing water from our bodies, primarily via urine and sweat. To prevent dehydration, we need to drink adequate amounts of waterThere are many different opinions on how much water you should be drinking every day. Health coaches I persoanlly know as well as, nutritionists commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 liters, or half a gallon. This is called the 8×8 rule and is very easy to remember. One thing I do not need a study for? When to stop drinkinbg water so that I can sleep at night: I stop drinking water 2 hours prior to bed time.