Forget Ice cream Machine: It's In The Bag

I plan on bringing in an ice cream maker to the radio staion and whipping some up this Summer for our crew here. But... then this article in The New Yorker caught my eye big time: Make Ice Cream in a Plastic Bag

Huh? no machine, no blender, and yummy ice cream? Yes, apparently this not only yeilds a frosty treat but it's quite the trick for your family and friends to see.

Plastic-Bag Vanilla Ice Cream à la Fabian von Hauske Valtierra

Makes 1 to 2 servings

1 sandwich-size ziplock bag

1 gallon-size ziplock bag

3 cups ice

⅓ cup kosher or rock salt

½ cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp. corn syrup

1 tsp. milk powder (non-fat is fine)

½ tsp. vanilla extract (or to taste)

⅛ tsp. salt (or to taste)

1. Mix or whisk together the milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, and milk powder . Add vanilla and salt, adjusting to taste.

2. Fill the gallon-size ziplock with three cups of ice and the kosher or rock salt.

3. Pour the milk-and-cream mixture into the sandwich-size ziplock, seal it tightly, getting as much air out of the bag as possible, and put it inside the gallon-size ziplock, jostling it a little so that it’s surrounded by the ice and salt. Seal the large bag.

4. Shake vigorously for 15 to 20 minutes (wearing gloves is recommended), or until the mixture has reached the desired texture. Remove the smaller bag, serve, and enjoy.