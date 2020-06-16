It's Twins! Acacia and Oakley

Calling cat whisperers with a soft spot for shy kitties! This beautiful 3 year old pair is looking for a quiet home where they can acclimate at their pace, gain in confidence, and receive loving, low-key attention. They just may repay your patience with some of their absolutely adorable head butts! They are reserved kitties but affectionate and really working on being brave! If you would like to learn more about this sweet golden pair, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.