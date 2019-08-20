50 Yrs. After WoodStock Santana on Tour

As the C.S,N,&Y song "Woodstock" says, "By the time we got to Woodstock we were half a million strong and everywhere was a song and a celebration” And so with a six dollar ticket in hand, 500,000 people showed up to the festival which took place on August 15-18, 1969, at Max Yasgur's dairy farm in the town of Bethel, New York. They came to wave their freak flags, feel the power of community, and to show the rest of the world that peace, love, and rock n roll, was more than just a counter culture hippy movement: It was a statement about the times.A deeply divided Country was at war in Vietnam but also amongst themselves. Each side fighting for what they deeply believed meant freedom. Does this sound familiar?

On the second day of Woodstock, Carlos Santana and the band took the stage and the crowd moved as one to sounds of Persuasion and Soul Sacrifice. 50 years later Santana is on tour and plying here in Hartford at the XL tomorrow night. I had the opportunity to catch up with Carlos Santana and throughout my radio career--and even before that--as a teen I had connected deeply with Santana as I hear something deeper in the music and the lyrics, something that says to me even though the world feels broken there is something peace and joy filled in most of us. Well, Carlos was so open and generous as I asked him about his take on 50 years ago, how he feels it is such a dead on parallel to today’s political atmosphere and what each of us can do to bring light and love to the world.. you know, without going to a 3 days music festival in the mud! Here’s the podcast. Enjoy