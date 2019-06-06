Joan Dylan Interviews Rita Rudner

I cannot believe we are coming up on the 22nd Annual Nite Of Lite Laughter! This year we are thrilled to say we have a dynamic duo-- Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner-- on October 12th at The Bushnell For The Performing Arts in Hartford.

The show is called "He Said, She Said," so following in that vein we thought it would be fun for the guys to interview Louie and I would chat with Rita.

Wow, she is a powerful woman! A dancer, singer, playwright, actress, screen writer and award winning comedian and here’s the best part... she does it seemingly with ease and definitely with grace. Rudner grew up in Miami and headed out to NYC at 15. When she saw the lack of female stand-up comics she jumped in!

In our podcast she answers it all: has the industry finally evolved? How did she raise her child while living in Las Vegas for 15 years and selling out shows each week? And we wrap it up with a hilarious story about her relationship with Louie Anderson.

Tickets to the the 22nd Annual Nite Of Lite Laughter go on sale Friday June 7th at bushnell.org, but our PRESALE is on now! Click Here and use code: LAUGHTER to purchase your tickets now... see you there!