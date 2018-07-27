Changing Lives and Creating Opportunities!

CRT or Community Renewal Team out of Hartford is a fabulous charity that offers more than most outreach programs! CRT's purpose is to Create Opportunity and Change Lives!

They assist in housing, veterans issues, employment and job training, mental health and wellness, energy assistance and so much more!! Take this program coming up, CRT is offering free Financial Literacy Program. So if you have trouble managing your money don't get discouraged go to CRT's free, 14-week Financial Literacy Institute that teaches skills like budgeting, credit repair, and debt management. This course created so many resources for students to really advance their knowledge of finance, credit, home ownership, and even tax preparation. To register for the 2018 Financial Literacy Institute, please visit: www.crtct.org or call 860-560-5331.The deadline to apply is July 31, 2018!