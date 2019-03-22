DJ/Emcee Joan Dylan Hosts Johnny's Jog

Run, walk, or push your strollers through the streets of West Hartford in support of one of the area's favorite 5Ks! The 9th Annual Johnny’s Jog for Charity will be held on Sunday, March 24th. Beat your best time or enjoy a nice walk through the neighborhoods of West Hartford while rocking out to the sounds of Acoustic Marshpit and Feet Soakin’ Wet along the course! Before the race, participants can expect lots of festivities and fun; DJ Joan Dylan LITE 100.5 WRCH , bagpipers, Irish step-dancers, face-painting, leprechauns, a clown and much more! All proceeds will benefit three local non-profit children's organizations. Registration begins at 9:00AM and the race begins at 10:30AM in Blue Back Square in West Hartford. For more information and to register, visit their website: www.JohnnysJog.com.