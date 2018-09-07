Groban Says Song Speaks About Real Issues

Donna from Wolcott called and asked for the latest Josh Groban and I was surprised to find a great you tube video to pair with the song. This is not a music video but one where Groban talks very openly about relationships and how there are so many times where words cannot express how you feel and how you WANT to feel, within the relationship. His song Symphony embodies this message and while the song's lyrics are very simple according to Groban, they really nailed it.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAGJIOqV_mw