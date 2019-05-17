No Downtime Fast, Painless and Safe.

My Girlfriend Sue, an RN, was telling me all about the latest lasers being used to address feminine health issues. She said most women feel that they are the "only ones" dealing with issues that come along with giving birth and hormonal changes. Well, turns out 80% of all women will deal with at least one of these issues: dryness, atrophy, (VA) relaxation (VRS) urgency or stress urinary incontinence (SUI) Great news. The Juliet laser treats all of those issues! I reached out to Dr. Barbara Padilla M.D. of Abbey Aesthetics in Bloomfield and asked a ton of questions that you may have wanted to ask but were embarrassed to!

