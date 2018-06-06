Kate Spade Dead at 55

Katherine Noel Brosnahan, known professionally as Kate Spade, an American fashion designer and businesswoman was found dead yesterday of suicide in the apartment she shares with husband Andy Spade and her 13 year old daughter Frances Beatrix. It is so very heart breaking to know that a smart- as-a-whip woman with a 25- year marriage, great family, and all the money in the world, would take her life. Suicide can take any one of our loved ones at anytime and we may not ever see the signs. There is a level of pain, depression, and desperation that we who have never even contemplated suicide will never understand. I am so sad about this and felt I had to blog on it as well as give out the crisis and and suicide prevention hotline numbers and sites. 1-800-273-8255 and they even have on line chats too just go to this link:

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/