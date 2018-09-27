How A Busted Coal Town Is Reviving

Ankur Gopal, a University of Illinois graduate from Owensboro, Ky., started Interapt in his basement in Louisville in 2011, when he was 35. He is now renovating an empty warehouse in a run-down part of the city, and when I say run down think train tracks busted sheds, automobiles left defunct on the side of the tracks just kind of rusting. This town had little to no job market and Gopal is changing that! This is not a billionaire, he's not some retired guy who goes to fundraisers and gives endowments... he IS a Hero in my mind because he is investing nearly $4 million and creating jobs in the process. “With millions of U.S. tech jobs out there,” Mr. Gopal said, “we could help transform eastern Kentucky. Well, hey — Middle America.” Basically they are taking anyone who applies to this training program, you get excellent training g in software developing and app creating and then they get you a job. A bunch of people formerly traveling 45 minutes just to make 10 bucks an hour selling cigarettes are now starting their jobs at 45, 50,000 and what I really love? that it is in middle America where the mining towns have gone bust. You make good money, live in these towns and everything flourishes. I love this story! They are currently known as the coders of Kentucky.

