Our Companions Pet Of The Week

This beautiful orange ball of adorable fluff is Buster. He’s a 4 year old, long haired male. He’s mellow, lovable and irresistibly handsome. He would prefer to be by himself but would do well with another very low key cat with a slow introduction. He’s even more handsome in person as his pictures only capture part of his beauty! If you think Buster might be a match for you contact [email protected] or 860.242.9999 ext. 302.