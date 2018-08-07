4 Year Old Kitty Has Been Through Tough Times

Meet Marty! At 4 years of age, this sweet kitty has already experienced some hardships in his life. He came to us after being hit by a car, and we are still monitoring his activity due to a fractured and dislocated pelvis. But despite some sad times, Marty is a happy-go-lucky dude who loves to strut his stuff down the hallway during "physical therapy," and adores getting pets from visitors! Marty may do well with a mellow cat or dog, but should have his playtime supervised to avoid any high jumping or rough play. For more information on this special guy, contact Michelle at 860-242-9999 x 302 or [email protected].