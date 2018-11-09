Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Fun, playful, and adorable, Bonkers has it all! He’s a confident young man, sweet and affectionate and is looking for a home with someone that will give him lots and lots of playtime. When he’s finally tuckered out, he’ll curl up for some couch snuggles and head scratches. At 1.5 years old, he’s like having a giant kitten around! If you’re an experienced cat owner looking for a super fun companion, he may be just your guy. For more information, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email [email protected].