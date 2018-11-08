Community Renewal Team Supports Education For Lil' Ones!

Do you need day care or a school readiness program for your infant or toddler? It’s not too late to find a supportive, nurturing environment for your child. The Community Renewal Team's Child Day Care and School Readiness programs in Hartford have immediate openings for 3 and 4 year olds. The full-day, year-round early care and education program will prepare your child for kindergarten and beyond! Call 860-560-5401 or visit www.crtct.org to register now.

Also online: https://www.facebook.com/crtct/posts/2089403594457431

click here