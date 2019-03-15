No Luck Needed: This Bread Is Easy!

Well, it’s time to put the green on once again and although most or even all of the recipes I usually post are flour-less… this is traditional Irish Soda Bread that my mother makes and it is fabulous!!

Ingredients :

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for currants

4 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 3/4 cups cold buttermilk, shaken

1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 cup dried currants

Ma Dylan swears by a bit of fresh lemon zest as well

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer. Add the butter and mix on low speed until the butter is mixed into the flour.

With a fork, lightly beat the buttermilk, egg, and orange zest together in a measuring cup. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture. Combine the currants with 1 tablespoon of flour and mix into the dough. It will be very wet.

Dump the dough onto a well-floured board and knead it a few times into a round loaf. Place the loaf on the prepared sheet pan and lightly cut an X into the top of the bread with a serrated knife. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. When you tap the loaf, it will have a hollow sound.

Cool on a baking rack. Serve warm or at room temperature. With amazing Irish Butter (I like Kerry Gold)

Per slice (15): Calories: 205; Total Fat: 4 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 5 grams; Total carbohydrates: 37 grams; Sugar: 11 grams; Fiber: 2 grams; Cholesterol: 23 milligrams; Sodium: 312 milligrams