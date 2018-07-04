Made In America Top 10 Products

In a 2015 survey by Consumer Reports, nearly 8 in 10 people said they prefer to buy American-made products and more than 6 in 10 said they're willing to pay 10 percent more! Today, we celebrate America: Freedom, family, and everything that is good about our lives here and the music made in America! I was thinking... let's all focue on what is good about our Country and lets keeps jobs here by buying American Made Products. Here are just 10 that are great.

1. Crayola Crayons

2. New Balance Shoes

3. Weber Grills ( since 1952)

4. Gillette Razors

5. Kitchenaid Mixers

6. Burts Bees Products

7. Gibson Guitars

8. Chesapeake Bay Candles

9. Fiesta Ware

10. Louisville Sluggers!!!!