Make a Vision Board: Hit Those Goals

Making a vision board Is about getting clear on your goals and then keeping them top of mind by seeing the words and pictures each day. Make the board, put it where you will see it and I even have a friend that says take a picture of it and each time you open your phone have it as the wallpaper background. But you may say.... why? How would this help? Well it's all about the law of attraction. Essentially, the theory behind a vision board is the more you focus on your goals, the easier they will come! According to award winning inspirational author "Chicken Soup For The Soul" Authour Jack Canfield, "Your brain will work tirelessly to achieve the statements you give your subconscious mind. And when those statements are the affirmations and images of your goals, you are destined to achieve them!"

There’s several different ways you can go about it, so whatever is best for you…go for it! I cut out words and images from magazines and stick them onto a posterboard It was super easy and I’m so glad I made a vision board and whenever my goals change, I can easily go in and edit and update! Click here and get a jump on making your board the best ever!