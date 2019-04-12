Safer, And Still Gorgeous

It is time to get the eggs dyed for the table centerpiec or for the egg hunts! I traditionally have gone old school and used the PAAS kit but years ago a listener told me the dye isnt really safe and that I have everything I need right in the fridge to make my eggs safer, cheaper, and still very pretty!

1.Combine 1 quart water and 2 tablespoons white vinegar in a medium pot.

2.Bring it to a boil, add your dye ingredients for yellow, blue, silver, pink, and orange eggs (ingredients specified below!), and lower the heat. Simmer for 30 minutes. Let cool.

3.Strain the dye before adding the eggs. Once strained, add eggs and let soak for at least 30 minutes. For a more vibrant egg, let it soak longer. When it reaches the desired color, remove with tongs and pat dry with paper towels.

for pink, chopped beets, yellow, use Tumeric, and for orange putonion skin in with the already yellow dye from Tumeric! Add 3 cups of chopped red or purple cabbage. For robin's egg blue, let the eggs soak for 30 minutes. If you want a deeper hue, leave the eggs to soak overnight in the fridge

There is also a recipe to make silver eggs and it includes using frozen blueberries.

