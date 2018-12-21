Gayla Peevey Was Only 10 When She Sang This

I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" is a novelty Christmas record by Gayla Peevey recorded when she was only 10 years old. Well, the other part of this story is pretty funny! She is from Ohklahoma and The Oklahoma City Zoo thought it would draw attention with a fundraising campaign to "buy a hippo for Gayla". The fund raised $3,000 and a baby hippopotamus named Matilda was purchased and given to Peevey which she then donated to the zoo.The hippopotamus named Matilda spent 45 years in the Oklahoma City Zoo! Below is the video of the song.

Video of Gayla Peevey - The Christmas Hippo Song