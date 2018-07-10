80/20 Rule Works Like a Charm On To Do List



The original observation of the Pareto Principle was linked to the relationship between wealth and population. According to what Pareto observed, 80 percent of the land in Italy was owned by 20 percent of the population. After surveying a number of other countries, he found the same to be true. The easiest way to explain this rule is :20 percent of your activities will account for 80 percent of your results. One can also say, that 80% of your results are produced by 20 percent of your work. Hmmmmm, if this is true it means that our to do lists are all wrong. You see, we humans like to put off anything we imagine to be painful. That is to say, we procrastinate and one of the ways we do this is by putting things on our daily to do lists that we have no intention of doing. let's use the 80/20 rule instead and see how this looks: put the things down that will give the greatest impact. Normally these are harder tasks. Tackle them first that should take about 20% of your time and clear up 80% of the list!!!