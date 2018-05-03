Must Haves For Royal Wedding Watch Parties

My girlfirned Stacy is having a Royal Wedding Watch party as Prince Harry strolls down the isle with the lovely Meghan Markle on May 19th 2018 at 7m. Now, My friend will DVR it and then later that day she will have the gang over. I understand one of the must haves is a royal looking hat also known as a "cheery topper" as pictured above or a fascinator. Hmmm... can't seem to find mine in the closet with the mittens and Winter coats. Well, click this link, order today and you will be topped off properly with your headpiece from a great selection from Amazon.

You can also make one by getting a small hat such as a pillbox and adding on even with a hotgluegun, a little bow or netting!