Our List Of Best Hot Dogs In Ct.

Yep, National Hot Dog Month according to Yelp. Right at the top of the list, in at a dead tie with 4 and half stars is Rileys Hot Dog and Burger Gourmet and Sahadi's Hottie's both in New Brittian. The list goes on to boast great red hots with 4 star ratings such as: Capitol Lunch (also in New Brittian) and Chef's Dog House in Newington. Coming in with a very respecatble 3 and a half star rating and bragging rights for serving a 2 foot long dog, is Doogies In Newington. Get out there and get messy with extra toppings and let us know where your favorite place to get a hot dog in Connecticut is.