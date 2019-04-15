Free Tax Services provided For Individuals In Community

The Community Renewal Team (CRT), through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, offers individual tax filers free tax preparation services, and as we wrap up another tax season, there is an opportunity for the last-minute tax filers to have their taxes done professionally through the VITA program on Tax Day. Today April 15th, individuals can come to CRT’s offices located at: 330 Market Street, Hartford for this free tax prep help. Individuals should enter via the back of the building, and come up to the 2nd floor.

CRT makes the service available on Tax Day to those who need it, first-come first-served. The service runs from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm today, but people are encouraged to come early, and get a place in line. Individuals should also plan to bring water, snacks, and something to do (a book, knitting, a video game) to pass the time while they wait. Last year, we had over 100 people waiting by 10:00 am!The average refund received over the past 15 years has been more than $3,000 per filer.

Please bring the following items when coming in for VITA Tax Preparation Services:

Photo ID (such as a Driver’s License)

Social Security card (including SS cards for any dependents that will be listed on your tax return)

A copy of last year’s tax return

Proof of Health Insurance coverage for 2018

For direct deposit of tax refunds, a bank account number with routing number from the check

If filing jointly, both you and your spouse need to be present to sign the form

Paperwork showing property tax payments (home and auto)

General income paperwork: W-2, W-2G, 1099–INT, SSA-1099R, 1099–DIV, 1099-G

If a homeowner, alimony received, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, and 1099-R

To find out more about how you can use CRT’s free tax preparation services, please visit: http://www.crtct.org/en/need-help/money/vita-tax-filing