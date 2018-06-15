No Sugar Ice Cream You'll Go Bananas For

I love ice cream especially creamy, homemade ice cream, but I do not need the sugar. I do have an ice cream maker but this is so simple you make it without the machine! No sugar, no machine, and so creamy! I got this recipe from The Endless Meal check her out on Instagram she is fabulous!

4 ripe, frozen bananas, peeled

¼ cup all-natural salted peanut butter * (I use Almond Butter)

Optional: ¼- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or shavings

Place the bananas in your food processor or high-powered blender. Blend on high, scraping down the edges, until the ice cream is very creamy, about 2-3 minutes. Add the peanut butter and blend till combined.

Scrape the ice cream into a medium sized bowl and stir in the optional dark chocolate chips. You can either eat it right away (it will be soft) or cover the top with plastic wrap and freeze for up to an hour. (You can freeze it for longer than an hour, but the texture will change and won't be quite as good.)

*Oh, BTW, I eat Paleo so I use Almond Butter and its just as good!