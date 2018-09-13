DJ Thanks Listeners For Support

You were there for me 12 years ago when I announced on air (with lump firmly in throat) that our daughter had decided to go into The United States Marine Corps. Immediately other Marine parents reached out and told me they would be there for me. I thought perhaps you would call once in a while on the radio station studio line.. but no, you did so much more, you blew my mind. You called, wrote, stopped me in the store to hug, at events you shared your stories, brought gifts to the station, and you cried with me. You invited me to Veterans events to celebrate and mourn, pack boxes and take my mind off our fears, you supported me through three tours of duty with encouragement and thanks as well as, tons of care packages to our daughter and her platoon. When we struggled with her re- entry after war time you were there with suggestions and open arms. On September 11th, 2018 our daughter Sadie was named a Staff Sergeant after 12 years of blood, sweat, tears, and war. I have been a DJ for 30 years and traveled up and down the dial as they say in "the biz" but there are quite simply no listeners like LITE 100.5 listeners! Much love and deep thanks to you! Semper Fi!

Joan Dylan