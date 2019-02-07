2nd Annual Benefit For St. Vincent de Paul
The Best Food For You And Your Valentine
February 7, 2019
St. Vincent de Paul Middletown, Amazing Grace Food Pantry invites you to its 2nd Annual Open Your Heart: A Tasty Celebration of Middletown's Finest Cuisine! Thursday, February 7th at Saint Clement Castle, 1931 Portland-Cobalt Rd, Portland, CT from 6 to 9 p.m. This signature fund raiser offers samples from over 15 of the area’s finest restaurants. Delicious apps, entres, desserts, craft beer and wine---all under one roof! It’s just one week before Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $75 per person, available in advance by clicking here