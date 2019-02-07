2nd Annual Benefit For St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul Middletown, Amazing Grace Food Pantry invites you to its 2nd Annual Open Your Heart: A Tasty Celebration of Middletown's Finest Cuisine! Thursday, February 7th at Saint Clement Castle, 1931 Portland-Cobalt Rd, Portland, CT from 6 to 9 p.m. This signature fund raiser offers samples from over 15 of the area’s finest restaurants. Delicious apps, entres, desserts, craft beer and wine---all under one roof! It’s just one week before Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $75 per person, available in advance by clicking here