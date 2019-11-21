Spring Into Winter: April is Your Year Round Friend!

April is the beginning of spring, with the flowers beginning to bud and warmer weather upon us. This April, is looking to begin her next journey on to her forever home where she can continue to blossom. She’s always looking for a warm lap to curl up on and is a great companion. She can be frightened at a sudden noise but she’s quick to come back out. April is about 7 years old and would likely prefer to be your one and only pet. To learn more about this lovely cat, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or e-mail Helpline@OurCompanions.org.