Ripley Will Make You Believe In Christmas Magic!

Ripley dares you to find a more strikingly handsome boy as he knows there’s no one more dapper than him. This young gentleman is seeking a cat savvy person who knows how to speak cat well. He’s coming more and more out of his shell, eats great, has impeccable litter box habits but can get nervous at times with environmental stimulation. He’s seeking a quiet home with no other pets or young children so he can continue to flourish and show his adorable sweet side. If you think you could be his forever family, please call Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.