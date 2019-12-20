Alamo Is So Chill!

Alamo has so much love to share! She’s an absolutely perfect companion kitty who loves being held, brushed and is always happy to start up a conversation! She adores being near her special person and makes friends easily with visitors too. She’ll sometimes show her affection by adorable, tiny little nip/kisses that don’t hurt in the least! Her beautiful, gentle temperament has not been affected by her challenging life and a medical issue she’s dealing with well. She’s also tested positive for FIV which isn’t holding her back at all. We aren’t aware of her cat experience but she could do very well with a respectful dog with a similar laid-back activity level. To learn more about this sweet 10 year old girl, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.