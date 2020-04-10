2 is Better Than 1!

These handsome boys are seeking a forever home together. Draco is a 5 year old male tuxedo and Neville is a 3 year old gray and white male. While Neville may be a bit nervous at first, Draco’s outgoing personality helps give Neville the boost he needs to continue to come out of his shell. They are seeking a quiet home where Neville can continue to show his more affectionate friendly side and Draco can have lots of playtime and snuggles. To learn more about this pair, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.