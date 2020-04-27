Josie Is Your Pussycat!

If you’re a cat lover without a lot of time to lavish on your pet or just love an independent cat, you and Josie may be a great match! She is a sweet girl and could also be a nice companion to another low-key kitty. Josie had lived outdoors as a feral cat. But due to a condition in one leg that affects her gait as well as limited hearing, she needs to stay safe indoors now. Josie is very shy around people and isn’t comfortable yet with close contact. But she could do very well in a quiet home where she can live quite independently or as an indoor barn cat. If you would like to learn more about giving this beautiful, special 8 year old the home, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.