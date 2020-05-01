Patrick Is A Good Boy!

Meet Patrick, a strikingly handsome 4.5 year old male. He’s is just as unique as he is handsome. While he’s had a bit of a bumpy road the last few months, he’s settling into a fun, bunny hopping, playful, adorable boy. He’s got a slightly uncoordinated gait so he’s not completely steady on his feet but he still plays, jumps, walks without any difficulty. He’s looking for an experienced cat owner that will be accepting of his personality traits, give him lots of play time, comfy beds to sleep on and in return he will be a wonderful companion. If interested, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.