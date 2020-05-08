You'll Go Bonkers For This Guy!

Fun, playful, polydactyl and adorable, Bonkers has it all! This 2 year old male is a ball of energy and waiting for his forever home. He’s a confident young man and he is looking for a home with someone that will give him lots of playtime. He also needs someone that can speak cat to notice when he’s had enough or too much stimulation so he doesn’t get to excited and give a love nip! If you’re an experienced cat owner looking for a super fun companion, he may be just your guy! Bonkers would prefer to be your one and only cat or could possibly be in a home with the right dog. For more information, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org