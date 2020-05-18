Pets Make Everything Better!

Ralph is a 4 year old male that is nothing short of purrfection! He’s very playful, affectionate, handsome, gets along well with others, loves attention and belly rubs and even has a little bit of fun mischief in him. He’s looking for his forever home where he can be loved and have lots of playtime and he’ll reward you with snuggles. If interested, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.