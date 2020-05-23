Cuddle Buddies For Life

Jingles and Henri are brothers from different mothers! Meeting at the Sanctuary, Jingles and Henri have formed a beautiful friendship filled with love and play time! At 2 years old, Jingles has become more comfortable with affection and at 4 years old, Henri has become more outgoing and confident. Between grooming and cuddling on the couch, these two are looking for a home where they can officially become brothers! For more information, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.