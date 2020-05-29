Shes So Pretty and Wants to Love You!
This friendly, freckled fashionista is ready to rock the runway on home! After being diagnosed with Feline Hyperesthesia, a condition that causes over-grooming, Lorraina now wears stylish shirts to help and couldn’t look any cuter! This gorgeous, 3 year old beauty is very laid-back and claims your lap within a moment’s notice! When she’s not enjoying lap naps with her friends, she loves to play, especially with her feather toys! She would do well in a home with older kids and appreciate someone that can understand such a special girl. To learn more, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.