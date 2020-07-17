Tucker is Your Guy. And He Wants Love.

If you are looking for a guy who will be your snuggle buddy, Tucker is IT! Tucker would love to be the only pet and the center of your universe! He loves sharing the couch and playing in a fenced in yard! Some stats on this guy-he is 65 lbs., and is 7 years old, is crate trained. This is truly a good and handsome boy!! To learn more about this sweetheart, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.