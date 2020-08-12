Skip This Way... For Love!

A handsome man who likes to cuddle, play and is quite laid back, meet Skip! He is around 10 years old and is a perfect gentleman. Skip is diabetic and requires insulin injections twice a day however he doesn’t mind them at all and has a great appetite. He and his housemate Cornbread get along, so if you are looking for 2 boys, they might be the ones. They are not a required pair as they don’t seem particularly bonded but they’d be happy to go home together. To learn more, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.