Need a little Sparkle in your life? Sparkle is a 1 year old beauty is always ready to play and has endless energy. She can get a little nervous with noises and a lot of activity but is settling in more every day and seems fine with other cats. Sparkle is looking for a home where she can have lots of playtime! For more information, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.